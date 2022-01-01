Go
Kuno

166 Cumberland Ave • $$

Avg 4.8 (1975 reviews)

Popular Items

Pork With Vegetables Dumplings (6pcs)$9.00
Char koay teow$16.00
Wide rice noodles, egg, bean sprout, sweet sausage, shrimps, chives, shallots.
Spicy Chicken Wings$9.99
Asian fried chicken wings tossed with sweet and spicy tamarind sauce.
Pad Thai chicken$14.50
Rice noodles, chicken, egg, bean sprout, tofu, chive, peanut, shallot, scallion, lime. (Gluten free)
Stir-Fry Ground Chicken with Basil$14.50
Stir-fry ground chicken with chili, garlic, onion, green beans, pepper, shallots, scallion, cucumber, and Thai basil. Served with jamine rice and fried egg.
Crab Wontons$8.00
Crab meat, cream cheese, scallion, wonton wrapper, sweet chili sauce.
Nasi goreng$15.00
Malaysian style fried rice with ,chicken , vegetables. Topped with fried egg and cucumber.
Kuno Chicken Sandwich$13.50
Crispy fried chicken, Norrimoto brioche bun, asian slaws, chili mayo, peanut sauce. Served with fries.
Green Vegetable curry$13.00
Mixed vegetables and tofu in a flavorful Thai green curry. Served with Jasmine rice. (Vegan)(Gluten Free)
Brussels Sprouts$8.50
Fried Brussels sprout tossed with green tomato sambal chili. (Vegan)(Gluten free)
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

166 Cumberland Ave

Portland ME

Sunday5:00 pm - 11:20 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 11:20 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:20 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:20 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:20 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:20 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:20 pm
