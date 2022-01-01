Go
Kuo Social

"Life is made up of moments and we want the moments you spend with us to be extraordinary." -Steven Kuo

SEAFOOD

2360 NJ-33 • $$

Avg 4.4 (1207 reviews)

Popular Items

Lg White Rice
Chicken w/ Broccoli$18.95
Fried Rice$14.95
Lo Mein$14.95
Edamame Dumpling$15.95
These sumptuous dumplings are steamed and served with a Sancerre, caramelized onion broth. Kissed with rare White Truffle Oil.
Sesame Chicken$19.95
Medallions of white meat chicken- quick-fried then glazed with our sweet and tangy Sesame Sauce
Filet Mignon Egg Roll$7.49
Chicken Imperial$19.95
The original General Tso recipe.
Wonton Soup$8.95
Shrimp and Pork Wontons, Golden Chives, Prosciutto di Parma
Pork & Shrimp Dumplings$13.95
Pan seared only. Sweet Chinese Chives, Ground Pork, Floridian Rock Shrimp
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2360 NJ-33

Robbinsville NJ

Sunday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

