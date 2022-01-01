Kup A Joe Cafe

Harolds Chicken

Harold's Chicken, known for its delicious chicken, mild sauce, and other fried favorites, is world-renowned. Born in Chicago, in 1950, we've been serving customers food that's good for the soul and tastefully indulgent. Our mild sauce is a legendary favorite of Chicagoans to be dipped and drizzled on fries, fried chicken, fried gizzards, fried liver, and fish. We're so happy to bring Harold's to Frankfort, Illinois and to serve our new community.

