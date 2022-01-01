Go
Toast

Kup A Joe Cafe

Be sure to join our rewards program.

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

41 Old Frankfort Way • $$

Avg 4.6 (574 reviews)

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito$13.99
Eggs scrambled with peppers, onion, tomato and cilantro with melted pepper-Jack cheese rolled in a soft flour tortilla. Finished with sour cream, housemade guacamole and fresh salsa. Sorry, no toast
Lemon Rice Soup$3.99
Create Your Own Omelette$10.99
Create your own omelette; select your favorites from assorted veggies, cheeses and meats
Bacon 4$4.99
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.99
Lightly breaded chicken strips tossed in a spicy buffalo sauce with pepper jack cheese, bacon, red onion and ranch dressing. Served with fries or chips and cup of soup.
Side Hash Browns$4.79
Two Eggs With Meat$13.99
Two eggs, any style, and your choice of bacon, sausage patties or links, ham, Canadian bacon, turkey bacon or turkey sausage. Served with hash browns or grits and choice of toast or pancakes
Bacon Avocado Scrambler$13.99
Eggs scrambled with crisp bacon, fresh spinach, grilled onion, tomato, avocado and pepper-Jack cheese.
Rocky cinnamon rolls$4.39
Create Your Own Skillet$10.99
Choose from 12 veggies, 8 cheeses and 8 different meats to create your ideal skillet.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

41 Old Frankfort Way

Frankfort IL

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cultivate Community Table

No reviews yet

Chef-owned scratch kitchen serving all three meals with a focus on clean and locally sourced ingredients.

Harolds Chicken

No reviews yet

Harold's Chicken, known for its delicious chicken, mild sauce, and other fried favorites, is world-renowned. Born in Chicago, in 1950, we've been serving customers food that's good for the soul and tastefully indulgent. Our mild sauce is a legendary favorite of Chicagoans to be dipped and drizzled on fries, fried chicken, fried gizzards, fried liver, and fish. We're so happy to bring Harold's to Frankfort, Illinois and to serve our new community.

Enrico's Italian Dining

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0208

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston