Kupkake Fairy Morgan street
Come in and enjoy!
411 West Morgan St
Location
411 West Morgan St
Raleigh NC
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Hibernian Pub Downtown
Come in and enjoy!
The Rockford
Locally-sourced and delicious, The Rockford uses familiar ingredients in unique and fun combinations to bring you sandwiches, sides, and main plates!
The Bowls / The Katsu
Come in and enjoy!
Clouds Raleigh
headquartered in the growing Triangle region in North Carolina, Clouds Brewing has brought great food and great beer to the region since 2015. With two full-service restaurants in Downtown Raleigh and Downtown Durham, Clouds Brewing operates a 15-bbl, 1000 bbl/year brewhouse in North Raleigh just inside the beltline. Originally founded as “German Inspired, American Made” beer, Clouds Brewing has been dedicated to bringing you a variety of beers in far-ranging styles. From an assortment of year-round beers as well as newer, popular options and seasonal favorites.