Go
KURAMO RESTAURANT LLC image

KURAMO RESTAURANT LLC

Open today 12:00 PM - 7:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

857 Reviews

$$

4917 Harford Rd

Baltimore, MD 21214

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

All hours

SundayClosed
Monday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Location

4917 Harford Rd, Baltimore MD 21214

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Bramble Baking Co.

No reviews yet

Small batch pies, pastries, and specialty cakes made with great care (and many flowers) in Baltimore, MD.
Please note, Our store hours vary from pickup hours.
Store hours are
Thurs-Fri, 7-2
Sat-Sun 8-3

Koco’s Pub

No reviews yet

We are open for carry out and dine in Tuesday 4:30-9pm, Wednesday-Friday 11am-9pm and Saturday 12-9pm! Online orders totaling more than $300.00 needs manager approval. Please call 410-426-3519 to speak with a manager.

Friendly Harford House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Belair

No reviews yet

A sophisticated cocktail bar serving savory foods.

KURAMO RESTAURANT LLC

orange star4.3 • 857 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston