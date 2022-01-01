Kure Wings & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
1411 gessner rd #A
Popular Items
Location
1411 gessner rd #A
Houston TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Lazy Oaks Beer Garden
Delicious scratch menu with 20 beers on tap.
Kids welcome until the sun goes down!
Bayou Seafood & Wings - Spring Branch
Come in and enjoy!
Kirby Ice House - Memorial
Thank you for enjoying the Biggest Bar in Texas!
Cervaza, Cocktails, Big Backyard and Great Sports Watching!
Cascabel Mexican Vegan
Cascabel is Houston’s first all vegan 100% Mexican full service restaurant. We have alcohol, breakfast, kid's menu, & fresh bread!