Kurry Xpress

Indian restaurant with Best sellers like authentic Biryanis, Tasty Curries and best of Indian street food. Plenty of options for Vegetarians and Meat Lovers.

BIRYANI

10069 E Adamo Dr • $

Avg 4.4 (342 reviews)

Popular Items

Vijayawada Boneless Chicken Dum Biryani$14.99
Spiced Boneless chicken Biryani topped with a personal serving of 'spicy-crispy' boneless chicken garnished on the 'Bone-In' Biryani. Its almost like a personal serving of Appetizer. Accompanied with Raita and Saalan
Fish Dum Biryani$15.99
Spicy Fish pieces, Pan sautéed and marinated in Hyderabadi style Sauce with Biryani Basmati rice. An authentic Biryani. This order comes with Raita and Saalan.
Premium Cold Pastry$4.99
Flavorful and Moist Cakes from sizes of Half Kg up to 5 Kg. NOTE: If the flavor you requested is not available for that day, we can send a pastry which is closely similar to your requested flavor.
Rasmalai$4.99
Premium Indian Milk cake which is creamy and juicy to the core. Best eaten while chilled cold
Egg Dum Biryani$10.99
Boiled Eggs, Marinated in a special spice mix, Yoghurt and Rice Dum cooked to perfection as per traditional recipes. Flavorful and Soulful. Accompanied with Raita and Saalan.
Chicken Dum Biryani$12.99
Most popular and Traditional Hyderabadi Spiced Chicken marinated with home made spices, Yoghurt and Rice Dum cooked to perfection as per traditional recipes. Accompanied with Raita and Saalan.
Vijayawada Chicken Dum Biryani$13.99
Spiced chicken Biryani topped with a personal serving of 'spicy-crispy' boneless chicken garnished on the 'Bone-In' Biryani. Its almost like a personal serving of Appetizer. Accompanied with Raita and Saalan
Paneer Tikka Masala Curry Only$9.99
Paneer Tikka 15 oz. Curry. Curry is mildly spiced with a sweet Tangy flavor to it. Ideal for Kids.
Telangana Spicy Goat Biryani$14.99
Another Regional Indian preparation was presented by our Chef. A true Telangana-styled Cooked Goat Biryani. Enjoy the spicy Goat Biryani. A newly added Creation in our menu.
Goat Dum Biryani$14.99
GOAT (Tender pieces) marinated in Hyderabadi style with Biryani spices, Yoghurt and Rice Dum cooked to perfection as per traditional recipe. Accompanied with Raita and Saalan.
Family-Friendly
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

10069 E Adamo Dr

Tampa FL

Sunday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
