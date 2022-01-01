Go
Kush By Spillover

2911 Grand Ave #400d

Popular Items

Grouper Reuben$20.00
Grilled Cajun Grouper, Swiss Cheese, Homemade Slaw and LoKal Sauce on your choice of bread.
Kid's Cheeseburger$8.00
Served with your Choice of Side
Crab Cake Salad$20.00
Lump Crab Cake, Shucked Corn, Red Onion, Croutons, Avocado and Creamy Garlic with Vine Tomatoes and LoKal Vinaigrette
The Classic$17.00
Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, White Onions, Pickles, Yellow Mustard and Mayonnaise
Black Bean Burger$15.00
Black Bean-Mushroom Patty, Jack Cheese, Dry Slaw, Tomato, Red Onion, Avocado and Sour Cream, on a Honey Wheat Bun
The LoKal$17.00
In-House Ground Beef Patty, Jack Cheese, Avocado, Arugula, Tomato, Red Onion and Honey Mustard
Frita By Kush$17.00
Guava Jelly, Potato Six, Bacon, Swiss Cheese and LoKal Sauce. Voted one of the top 52 burgers in the US.
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Grilled Chicken, Jack Cheese, Grilled Onions, Jalapeños, Lettuce, Tomato, Spicy Mayonnaise and Sriracha
Yeyo Salad with Chicken$16.00
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Jack Cheese, Corn, Smoked Bacon Lardon and Creamy Garlic
Farmstyle Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Fried Chicken, Jack Cheese, Arugula, Red Onion, BBQ on a Honey Wheat Bun
Location

Coconut Grove FL

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
