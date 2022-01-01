Go
Kush

18 taps, rare finds, aged beers, rotating list and local food made from scratch.

2003 N.Miami Ave

Popular Items

Frita Burger$17.00
[Voted one of the top 52 burgers in the US]
Guava Jelly, Potato Six, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, LoKal Sauce
Johnny Utah$18.00
Hot Pastrami, LoKal Sauce, Sliced Tomato, Shredded Lettuce, Diced White Onions and Cheddar Cheese.
Collier County Chick Sand$16.00
Cage-Free Chicken Grilled and Topped W/ Avocados, Arugula, Red Onions, Jack Cheese and Homemade Honey Mustard, Served on a Honey Whole Wheat Bun.
Farmstyle Chick Sandwich$16.00
Cage-Free Chicken Breast Fried and Topped W/ Jack Cheese, Avocado, BBQ Sauce and Arugula. Served on a Honey Whole Wheat Bun.
The Classic Burger$17.00
Burger Topped W/ Lettuce, Tomato, Sliced White Onions, Pickles, Sharp Cheddar, Yellow Mustard and Mayonnaise.
Angry Chef$17.00
Burger W/ Spicy Fried Onions, Jalapeños, Wet Slaw, Tomato, Jack Cheese and
Homemade BBQ Sauce.
Black Bean Burger$15.00
Black Bean and Mushroom Patty Topped W/ Jack Cheese, Sour Cream, Homemade Guacamole, Dry Slaw, Tomato and Red Onion, Served on a Challah Bun.
Lokal Burger$17.00
Burger Topped W/ Homemade Honey Mustard, Melted Jack Cheese, Tomatoes, Sliced Red Onions, Arugula and Avocados.
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Grilled Cage-Free Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onions, Jalapeños, Jack Cheese, Spicy Mayonnaise and Sriracha.
Chicken & Waffles$16.00
Fried Cage-Free Chicken W/ Belgian Waffles, Topped W/ Chopped Bacon and Powdered Sugar. Served W/ Side of our Homemade Sriracha Maple Syrup.
Miami FL

Sunday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 2:00 am
