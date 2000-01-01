Kusshi Ko - Vienna - 8365 Leesburg Pike
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
8369 Leesburg Pike
Vienna, VA 22182
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Menu
Popular Items
Soybean based soup with Tofu, Scallion, Seaweed
shrimp dumplings served steamed or | deep fried with ponzu sauce
imitation crab, avocado, tempura crunch, | tobiko, topped with eel, nori, eel sauce
Yellowtail, imitation crab tempura, topped | with scallop, shrimp, smoked salmon, | avocado, Japanese mayo, crunchy bits, | spicy sauce, seared
shrimp tempura, avacado, cucumber, topped | with tempura eel, spicy mayo, eel sauce
shrimp tempura, avocado topped with | spicy tuna, masago, spicy mayo, shredded | sweet potato
shrimp tempura and avocado, topped with | spicy tuna, mango, and pineapple sauce
california roll with tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado
deep fried panko breaded cutlet with mild Japanese curry over rice
deep fried panko breaded cutlet with mild Japanese curry over rice
Appetizers
Mixed greens & carrots with sesame dressing
sautéed with sesame oil & togarashi
deep fried chicken (boneless)
Two jumbo shrimp with assorted veggies
Pork Or Vegetable | Steamed, pan fried, or deep fried.
assortment of pickled vegetables
6pc double fried chicken wings tossed in sweet chili sauce
fried tempura style
grilled chicken skewers (2)
tempura battered shrimp tossed in | creamy spicy aioli sauce
Soybean based soup with Tofu, Scallion, Seaweed
shredded seaweed in a chilled sesame vinaigrette
shrimp dumplings served steamed or | deep fried with ponzu sauce
soybeans steamed or sautéed spicy | with sesame oil & togarashi
Seasoned blue n tuna served with | masago
2 pieces, spicy tuna enclosed by avocado, | topped with eel sauce and spicy mayo, | masago
battered and fried squid legs
fried octopus dumplings with okonomiyaki | sauce, japanese mayonnaise, bonito flakes
fried, scallions, bonito flakes, dashi | broth
Specialty Rolls
spicy tuna, salmon, spicy crab, tempura | crunch, spicy mayo
lump crab meat, Old Bay, cilantro, avocado, | topped with yellowtail and jalapeño
Crispy soft-shell crab, Avocado, Asparagus | Topped with thin slice wagyu, crispy garlic, eel sauce, and soy paper
cream cheese, shrimp, avocado topped with imitation crab meat, masago, spicy mayo
spicy tuna roll with scallion, and cucumber topped with | slices of seared yellowtail, jalapeño | peppers, and sriracha sauce
imitation crab, avocado, tempura crunch, | tobiko, topped with eel, nori, eel sauce
spicy tuna and avocado, topped with | yellow tail and tuna, spicy mayo, tempura | crunch
Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Cucumber | Topped with Seared Salmon, Tuna, spicy mayo, eel sauce, sriracha
tuna, salmon, avocado
california roll topped with spicy tuna and | wasabi aioli
Yellowtail, imitation crab tempura, topped | with scallop, shrimp, smoked salmon, | avocado, Japanese mayo, crunchy bits, | spicy sauce, seared
kani crab, shrimp, masago, cucumber, | tempura bits, eel sauce
spicy tuna, cucumber topped with tuna, | Ahi tuna, albacore, jalapeño sauce
spicy tuna and cucumber topped with yellowtail, tobiko, eel sauce
shrimp tempura, avacado, cucumber, topped | with tempura eel, spicy mayo, eel sauce
Marinated salmon, avocado, sesame oil, furikake topped with seared fatty salmon, mayo, ikura, cilantro
crab, eel, cream cheese, avocado, masago, spicy mayo, fried tempura style
shrimp tempura, avocado topped with | spicy tuna, masago, spicy mayo, shredded | sweet potato
shrimp tempura and avocado, topped with | spicy tuna, mango, and pineapple sauce
soft shell crab tempura, masago, avocado, | cucumber, eel sauce
california roll with eel, avocado, eel sauce, | wasabi aioli
california roll with tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado
Yellowtail, salmon, and avocado, | Topped with tuna, wasabi aioli, seaweed salad
Maki Sushi Rolls
A La Carte
Sushi Samplers
8 piece nigiri and 8 piece sashimi
avocado cucumber roll, kanpyo roll, oshinko roll, inari nigiri
Ramen Udon Soup
Sautéed chicken thighs, kakejiru broth, bok choy, sweet corn, mushrooms, fish cakes, boiled egg, and mixed veggies
Chicken broth, wavy noodle loaded with corn, scallion, bamboo, nori, woodier mushrooms, bean sprouts, lava egg, fish cakes, and pork belly
Assorted seafood, kakejiru broth, bok choy, sweet corn, mushrooms, fish cakes, boiled egg, and mixed veggies
Kakejiru broth, bok choy, sweet corn, mushrooms, fish cakes, boiled egg, and mixed veggies served with side of shrimp & veggie tempura app
Pork broth, wavy noodle loaded with corn, scallion, bamboo, nori, woodier mushrooms, bean sprouts, lava egg, fish cakes, and pork belly
Pork broth, wavy noodle loaded with corn, scallion, bamboo, nori, woodier mushrooms, bean sprouts, lava egg, fish cakes, and pork belly
Pork broth, skinny noodle loaded with corn, scallion, bamboo, nori, woodier mushrooms, bean sprouts, lava egg, fish cakes, and pork belly
Kale noodles, vegan broth, tofu, bok choy, scallion, bean sprouts, corn, nori, and wood ear mushrooms
Entrees
topped with terriyaki sauce served with seasonal vegetables, Koshihikari rice
Deep fried tofu nuggets topped with teriyaki sauce served with seasonal vegetables, Koshihikari rice
stir fried beef topped with teriyaki sauce served with seasonal vegetables, Koshihikari rice
Seared ahi tuna served over mix springs and boiled egg, with side of sesame dressing
Deep fried panko breaded pork cutlets with steamed rice and coleslaw.
four tiger shrimp & assorted vegetables | served with Koshihikari rice | Add Soft Shell Crab +9
topped with terriyaki sauce served with seasonal vegetables, Koshihikari rice
stir fried thick udon noodles with | mixed vegetables, chicken, shrimp, | and beef in a spicy, savory drunken | noodle sauce topped with freshly | squeezed orange
deep fried panko breaded cutlet with steamed rice and coleslaw
topped with terriyaki sauce served with seasonal vegetables, Koshihikari rice
Donburi Curry
braised pork belly, lava egg, Japanese pickles, scallions over rice
4pc deep fried panko breaded shrimps with mild Japanese curry over rice
sautéed chicken thighs, egg, onions, scallion over rice
fried in panko, egg, onions, scallion over rice
assorted tuna sashimi over sushi rice
deep fried panko breaded cutlet with mild Japanese curry over rice
Fried tofu nuggets with mild Japanese curry over rice
fresh water eel filet over sushi rice
assorted salmon sashimi over sushi rice
fried in panko, egg, onions, scallion over rice
12pc assorted sashimi over sushi rice
sautéed beef with mild Japanese curry over rice
thinly sliced beef, onions, egg, scallion over rice
deep fried panko breaded cutlet with mild Japanese curry over rice
Yakisoba
Fried Tofu stir fried with soba noodles, cabbages, carrots, onion, peppers. Tossed in tangy soba sauce
stir fried chicken, beef, and shrimps with soba noodles, cabbages, carrots, onion, peppers. Tossed in tangy soba sauce
stir fried shrimps with soba noodles, cabbages, carrots, onion, peppers. Tossed in tangy soba sauce
stir fried chicken thighs with soba noodles, cabbages, carrots, onion, peppers. Tossed in tangy soba sauce
stir fried beef with soba noodles, cabbages, carrots, onion, peppers. Tossed in tangy soba sauce
Sushi Boat
18 sashimi, 12 nigiri, Maryland Roll Baltimore Roll Crunchy Roll Bethesda Roll
Chef's choice nigiri
Chef's choice sashimi
Chef’s selection of sushi and sashimi
18 sashimi, 15 nigiri, 4 piece kusshi seared fatty salmon, fire cracker, volcano, california roll, shrimp tempura roll, rainbow roll, spicy tuna roll