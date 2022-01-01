Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kutztown restaurants you'll love

Kutztown restaurants
Kutztown's top cuisines

Italian
Breakfast & brunch
Must-try Kutztown restaurants

Airport Diner image

 

Airport Diner

15110 Kutztown Rd, Kutztown

Avg 3 (48 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Egg W/ Meat$6.49
Breakfast Potato Choice$3.49
Monte Christo$9.19
Folino Estate Winery image

 

Folino Estate Winery

340 Old Rt 22, Kutztown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Italian Farmer$11.00
zucchini, mushrooms, red onion, artichokes, red peppers and taleggio cheese
Rosemary Parmesan Truffle Fries$10.00
Fresh hand-cut fries tossed in grated parmesan cheese and fresh rosemary, drizzled with truffle infused oil. Served with wine dijonnaise and roasted garlic aioli
Parmesan Crusted Chicken Strips$12.00
Hand-breaded chicken strips with Italian seasoned breadcrumbs and parmesan cheese, served with our homemade tomato sauce
Banner pic

 

Setter Ridge Vineyards

99 Dietrich Valley Road, Kutztown

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-InFast Pay
