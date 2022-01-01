Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken parmesan in
Kutztown
/
Kutztown
/
Chicken Parmesan
Kutztown restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
Airport Diner
15110 Kutztown Rd, Kutztown
Avg 3
(48 reviews)
Fried Chicken Parmigiana
$12.99
More about Airport Diner
Folino Estate Winery
340 Old Rt 22, Kutztown
No reviews yet
Parmesan Crusted Chicken Strips
$12.00
Hand-breaded chicken strips with Italian seasoned breadcrumbs and parmesan cheese, served with our homemade tomato sauce
More about Folino Estate Winery
