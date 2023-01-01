Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Kutztown

Kutztown restaurants
Kutztown restaurants that serve chicken salad

Airport Diner - Kutztown, Pa.

15110 Kutztown Rd, Kutztown

Avg 3 (48 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad or Tuna Salad Wrap$9.29
Buffalo Chicken Salad$9.29
Crispy Chicken Salad$9.99
More about Airport Diner - Kutztown, Pa.
The Bagel Bar Cafe

214 W Main St, Kutztown, PA 19530, Kutztown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Harvest Chicken Salad$9.99
This is one of our favorite family recipes! We made a small batch of this tasty chicken salad that’s chock full of white meat chicken, celery, pecans, craisins and 3 varieties of apples that were just hand picked in Sodus, New York! All served on a bed of lettuce on your favorite NY bagel! Try the cinnamon raisin for the perfect treat!
More about The Bagel Bar Cafe

