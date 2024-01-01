Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Kutztown

Kutztown restaurants
Kutztown restaurants that serve cookies

Item pic

 

The Cottage Bakery & Cafe

236 West Main Street, Kutztown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cookie Dough Cupcake$3.25
A vanilla cupcake with mini chocolate chips, topped with an amazing cookie dough frosting. Great for any child's birthday party!
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.45
More about The Cottage Bakery & Cafe
Item pic

 

The Bagel Bar Cafe

214 W Main St, Kutztown, PA 19530, Kutztown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buttery Sugar Cookies handcrafted by Walley's Treats & Sweets$3.99
Walley's Sweets & Treats has done it again! Jess hand-crafted these Christmas cookies that melt in your mouth and look adorable too!
Cookie Dough Macaron$3.99
Chocolate with cookie dough buttercream topped with a mini chocolate chip cookie!
Cookies n' Cream Macaron$3.99
More about The Bagel Bar Cafe

