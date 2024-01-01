Cookies in Kutztown
The Cottage Bakery & Cafe
236 West Main Street, Kutztown
|Cookie Dough Cupcake
|$3.25
A vanilla cupcake with mini chocolate chips, topped with an amazing cookie dough frosting. Great for any child's birthday party!
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.45
The Bagel Bar Cafe
214 W Main St, Kutztown, PA 19530, Kutztown
|Buttery Sugar Cookies handcrafted by Walley's Treats & Sweets
|$3.99
Walley's Sweets & Treats has done it again! Jess hand-crafted these Christmas cookies that melt in your mouth and look adorable too!
|Cookie Dough Macaron
|$3.99
Chocolate with cookie dough buttercream topped with a mini chocolate chip cookie!
|Cookies n' Cream Macaron
|$3.99