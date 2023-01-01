Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg sandwiches in Kutztown

Kutztown restaurants
Kutztown restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

Airport Diner image

 

Airport Diner - Kutztown, Pa.

15110 Kutztown Rd, Kutztown

Avg 3 (48 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Egg Salad Sandwich$6.99
More about Airport Diner - Kutztown, Pa.
Item pic

 

The Cottage Bakery & Cafe

236 West Main Street, Kutztown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Egg & Cheese w/ Sausage Sandwich$5.50
More about The Cottage Bakery & Cafe

