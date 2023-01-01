Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Egg sandwiches in
Kutztown
/
Kutztown
/
Egg Sandwiches
Kutztown restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
Airport Diner - Kutztown, Pa.
15110 Kutztown Rd, Kutztown
Avg 3
(48 reviews)
Egg Salad Sandwich
$6.99
More about Airport Diner - Kutztown, Pa.
The Cottage Bakery & Cafe
236 West Main Street, Kutztown
No reviews yet
Egg & Cheese w/ Sausage Sandwich
$5.50
More about The Cottage Bakery & Cafe
