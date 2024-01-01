Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
French toast in
Kutztown
/
Kutztown
/
French Toast
Kutztown restaurants that serve french toast
Airport Diner - Kutztown, Pa.
15110 Kutztown Rd, Kutztown
Avg 3
(48 reviews)
French Toast
$5.99
Stuffed French Toast
$7.29
Peach Melba French Toast
$8.49
More about Airport Diner - Kutztown, Pa.
The Cottage Bakery & Cafe
236 West Main Street, Kutztown
No reviews yet
French Toast
$4.25
More about The Cottage Bakery & Cafe
