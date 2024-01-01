Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Kutztown

Go
Kutztown restaurants
Toast

Kutztown restaurants that serve french toast

Item pic

 

Airport Diner - Kutztown, Pa.

15110 Kutztown Rd, Kutztown

Avg 3 (48 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
French Toast$5.99
Stuffed French Toast$7.29
Peach Melba French Toast$8.49
More about Airport Diner - Kutztown, Pa.
Consumer pic

 

The Cottage Bakery & Cafe

236 West Main Street, Kutztown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
French Toast$4.25
More about The Cottage Bakery & Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Kutztown

Cake

Chicken Salad

Muffins

Egg Sandwiches

Honey Mustard Chicken

Pierogies

Turkey Clubs

Honey Chicken

Map

More near Kutztown to explore

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (78 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)

Bethlehem

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Palmerton

No reviews yet

Pottstown

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Emmaus

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Macungie

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Lehighton

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Fogelsville

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Reading

Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (78 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (129 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (759 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (901 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (358 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (499 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (518 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (435 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (291 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston