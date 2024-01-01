Muffins in Kutztown
Kutztown restaurants that serve muffins
The Cottage Bakery & Cafe
236 West Main Street, Kutztown
|Chocolate Chip Muffin
|$3.95
A tender muffin packed with chocolate chips. Need we say more?
The Bagel Bar Cafe
214 W Main St, Kutztown, PA 19530, Kutztown
|Banana Muffin
|$3.99
Fresh-baked banana muffin
|Cinnamon Bun Muffin
|$3.99
A freshly baked muffin full of delicious swirls of cinnamon and brown sugar and an iced streusel topping
|Blueberry Muffins
|$3.99
Fresh-baked blueberry muffin!