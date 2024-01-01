Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in Kutztown

Kutztown restaurants
Kutztown restaurants that serve muffins

Item pic

 

The Cottage Bakery & Cafe

236 West Main Street, Kutztown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Muffin$3.95
A tender muffin packed with chocolate chips. Need we say more?
More about The Cottage Bakery & Cafe
Item pic

 

The Bagel Bar Cafe

214 W Main St, Kutztown, PA 19530, Kutztown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Banana Muffin$3.99
Fresh-baked banana muffin
Cinnamon Bun Muffin$3.99
A freshly baked muffin full of delicious swirls of cinnamon and brown sugar and an iced streusel topping
Blueberry Muffins$3.99
Fresh-baked blueberry muffin!
More about The Bagel Bar Cafe

