Go
KUU image

KUU

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

125 NE Martin Luther King Junior Blvd.

Portland, OR 97232

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

125 NE Martin Luther King Junior Blvd., Portland OR 97232

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Bar Chamberlain - DO NOT USE

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Modern Times [Portland]

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rogue Eastside Pub & Pilot Brewery

No reviews yet

Comfortable room with a patio, games, many rotating taps & creative pub grub.

Bar Dune

No reviews yet

An out of this world agave experience in Portland Oregon.

KUU

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston