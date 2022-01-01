Go
Toast

Kuyashii

Come in and enjoy!

1237 E Adams. St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Miso Tonkotsu$14.00
Spicy Miso Tonkotsu$14.00
Shoyu Tonkotsu$14.00
Chicken Shoyu$14.00
Fried Brussel Sprouts$8.00
Pork Bao Buns$8.00
Pork Dumplings$8.00
Tonkotsu$12.00
Wagyu Beef Dumplings$12.00
Kids Tonkotsu Ramen$8.00
See full menu

Location

1237 E Adams. St

Brownsville TX

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Terras Urban Mexican Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Dodici Pizza and Wine

No reviews yet

Traditional Neapolitan brick oven pizza.
Order on our website dodicipizza.com! We will deliver or order through the Grubhub app. See you soon!

Vermillion Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Chelas and Drinks to Go

No reviews yet

Chelas and Drinks to Go is your one stop drive thru cocktail bar for spicy micheladas, clamatos, margaritas, daiquiris, mixed drinks, beer, boozy frappes, smirnoffs, shrimp trays, great food & more! ORDER ONLINE, CURBSIDE, PICKUP

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston