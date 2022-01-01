Go
KW Saltwater Grill

Seafood and wine bar

542 North Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Scallops$42.00
Pan seared scallops, finished with Uni butter, Cauliflower saffron puree, fresh peas and herbs
Seafood Chowder$15.00
Smoked Fish Bone and Cream Base. Served with Clams and Mussels and grilled bread
Halibut$37.00
Pan Roasted California Halibut, Braised Shitake Mushrooms, Leeks, Chiogga Beets and fresh herbs, Purple cauliflower truffle puree
Chipotle - Grilled Oysters
ceviche$14.00
Fish, scallop, or prawn ceviche. With house made crackers
Tempura Ahi Tuna$18.00
Tempura Nori wrapped Tuna, Spicy sriracha aioli, house made pickled ginger, soy reduction
Sweet & Sour-Grilled Oysters
Roasted Habenero - lime, garlic and Olive oil
Location

542 North Main Street

Fort Bragg CA

Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

