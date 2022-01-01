Go
Toast

Kwan Thai Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

22 E Central Ave

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

22 E Central Ave

Pearl River NY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

AJ's Kitchen

No reviews yet

Fresh, Local & Scratch Made!!!

Uncle Louie's (Montvale)

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Davey's Irish Pub & Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Chopt Creative Salad Co.

No reviews yet

At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston