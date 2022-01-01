Go
Kye's

Feel Good Food

WRAPS • FRENCH FRIES

1518 Montana Ave • $$

Avg 4.7 (1243 reviews)

Popular Items

Nori and Rice + Den Miso glazed Chicken KIDS$6.00
Den Miso with Avocado BOWL
Den Miso Glazed Organic Chicken Breast* or Vegan Non GMO GF Organic Tempeh*, Broccoli & Goji Berry* Mix, White Rice / Quinoa* Blend, Wrapped in Nori*  (GF, DF, NF, EF, soy)
Nori N Lox
Smoked Salmon or Vegetarian Avocado with Green Eggs or Vegan Avocado Just Eggs, Arugula*, Tomato*, Scallion Aioli, White Rice Blend, Wrapped in Nori* (GF, DF, NF, SF, P, egg)
Curry Salad
Organic Chicken Breast* or Vegan Organic Chickpeas*, Carrots, Celery, Onion, Cauliflower, Grass Fed Ghee* + Fish Sauce (Chicken only), Coconut Oil*, Coconut Water*, Braggs + Worcestershire (Chickpea only), Curry Powder; Spinach; Brown Rice Blend; Wrapped in Nori* (Chicken GF, EF, SF, dairy - ghee*, nuts - coconut water) (Chickpea GF, DF, EF, nuts - coconut water, soy)
Pesto Club
Organic Chicken Breast*+Uncured Nitrate Free Bacon or Vegan NonGMO gf Marinated Tofu*, Super Seed Pesto, Arugula*, Tomato*, Brown Rice* Blend, Wrapped in Romaine (GF, DF, NF, EF, chicken SF and P/K, Tofu soy)
Macro VEGAN Avocado
Avocado, Macro Pressed Veg Mix, Wasabi Dressing, Hemp Seads*, Sliced Almonds*, Black Sesame Seeds*, Brown Rice Blend, Wrapped in Nori * (WF, DF, EF, nuts, soy)
Den Miso
Den Miso Glazed Organic Chicken Breast* or Vegan Non GMO GF Organic Tempeh*, Broccoli & Goji Berry* Mix, White Rice Blend, Wrapped in Nori*  (GF, DF, NF, EF, soy)
Bulgogi
Bulgogi Marinated Organic Sliced Beef* or Vegan NonGMO GF Organic Tempeh*, Macro Pressed Vegetables, Fresh Herbs, Kim Chi*, House Made Gochujang Sauce, White Rice Blend, Wrapped in Romaine (GF, DF, NF, EF, soy)
Nori Burger
Grass Fed Beef Mixed with Chard or Vegan House Made Black Been Patty, Lettuce, Tomato*, Onion, Pickles*, Ketchup*, Mustard*, Vegan Mayo (Black Bean only), Non GMO Nutritional Yeast, Brown Rice Blend, Wrapped in Nori* (GF, DF, NF, EF, SF, beef-P/K)
Macro Salmon
Wild Salmon, Macro Pressed Vegetables, Wasabi Dressing, Black Sesame Seeds*, Brown Rice Blend, Wrapped in Nori* (GF, DF, NF or nuts, EF, P/K, soy)
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

1518 Montana Ave

Santa Monica CA

Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
