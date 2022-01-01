Kye's
Feel Good Food
WRAPS • FRENCH FRIES
1518 Montana Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1518 Montana Ave
Santa Monica CA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
La Conde
Come in and enjoy!
Breadblok
A gluten-free bakery for everyone.
LA Puglia
Come on in and enjoy!
Rustic Canyon
We're a Michelin-starred, neighborhood restaurant, just blocks from the famous Santa Monica Farmers' Market. Led by Executive Chef Andy Doubrava, we offer a hyper-seasonal, zero-waste menu showcasing the best ingredients from local farmers, ranchers and fishers with sustainable practices. Dishes change nearly every day and we have an extensive, award-winning wine list, so there's always something new to discover.