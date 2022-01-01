Go
Kye's Western

Healthy, Delicious, Clean, Everyday Feel Good Food!

615 N Western Ave

Popular Items

Kabocha Pie$4.50
Steamed Kabocha Squash, Coconut Milk*, Yam, Sucanat*, Gluten Free Flour*, Free Range Eggs, Vanilla, Baking Powder, Non-GMO Corn Starch, Molasses, Ground Spices, Sea Salt (GF, DF, NF, SF, egg)
BULGOGI
Choice of Marinated Organic Beef or Vegan Organic GF Tempeh, Macro Pressed Local Sustainably Grown Vegetables, Fresh Herbs, Kim Chi, House Made Gochujang Sauce, White Rice / Quinoa* Blend, Wrapped in Romaine (GF, DF, NF, EF, soy) SPICY
DEN MISO
Choice of Organic Chicken Breast* or Vegan Organic GF Tempeh*, Den Miso Glaze,
Sustainably grown Broccoli & Goji Berry* Mix, White Rice / Quinoa* Blend, Wrapped in
Nori* (GF, DF, NF, EF, soy)
PESTO
Choice of Free Range Organic Chicken Breast* + Uncured Nitrate Free Bacon or Green Eggs + Uncured Nitrate Free Bacon, Vegetarian Green Eggs + Avocado, or Vegan Marinated GF Organic Tofu, Super Seed Pesto, Arugula*, Tomato*, Brown Rice Blend, Wrapped in Romaine (Chicken - GF, DF, NF, EF, SF, P/K) (Egg - GF, DF, NF, SF, P/K, egg) (Tofu - GF, DF, NF, EF, soy)
Vegan Ayurvedic One a Day$8.00
Blanched Kale, Collard, Chard, Spinach, Asparagus, Zucchini, Cilantro, Italian Parsley; Soaked Cashew*, Coconut Oil*, Sea Salt, blended together and served WARM - No Substitutions. Adapted form Vaidya Mishra’s Green Protein (GF, DF, EF, SF, P/K, nuts)
Vegan Black Bean Brownie$4.50
Black Beans*, Brown Sugar*, Fair Trade Chocolate Chips*, Water, Coconut Oil*, Cocoa Powder, Maple Syrup*, Sucanat*, Sorghum Flour, Fresh Ground Flax Seeds*, Vanilla, Baking Soda, Sea Salt (WF, DF, EF, SF, nuts in the form of coconut oil)
NORI BURGER
Choice of Grass Fed Beef with Chard or Vegan House Made Black Bean Patty, Lettuce,
Tomato*, Onion, Pickles*, Ketchup*, Mustard*, Vegan Mayo (Black Bean only), Non-
GMO Nutritional Yeast, Brown Rice Blend, Wrapped in Nori* (GF, DF, NF, EF, SF, beef
- P/K)
MACRO
Choice of Wild Salmon or Avacado + Hemp Seeds* + Almonds*, macro pressed local sustainably grown vegetables, wasabi dressing, black sesame seeds*, brown rice blend, wrapped in organic nori* (GF, DF, NF, EF, P/K, contains soy)
Edamame*$4.00
Edamame*, Sesame Oil*, Sea Salt
NAHM JIM
Choice of Wild Salmon, Organic Chicken Breast*, or Vegan Avocado, Six Vegetable Mix, Fresh Herbs, Thai-inspired Sauce, Hemp Seeds*, SlicedAlmonds*, Brown Rice Blend, Wrapped in Nori* (GF, DF, EF, nuts, soy) SPICY
Location

615 N Western Ave

Los Angeles CA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
