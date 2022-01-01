Kye's Western

Choice of Free Range Organic Chicken Breast* + Uncured Nitrate Free Bacon or Green Eggs + Uncured Nitrate Free Bacon, Vegetarian Green Eggs + Avocado, or Vegan Marinated GF Organic Tofu, Super Seed Pesto, Arugula*, Tomato*, Brown Rice Blend, Wrapped in Romaine (Chicken - GF, DF, NF, EF, SF, P/K) (Egg - GF, DF, NF, SF, P/K, egg) (Tofu - GF, DF, NF, EF, soy)

