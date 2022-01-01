Go
Kyle’s Corner Grill

Quick Service Fast Food Restaurant. Serving the Chicagoland classics, along with a handful of new delicious options!

506 e st Charles place

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Hot Dog$3.00
Chicken Tenders$6.00
Honey Mustard$0.50
Mini Corn Dogs$4.00

Location

506 e st Charles place

Lombard IL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

