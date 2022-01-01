Kyle restaurants you'll love

Must-try Kyle restaurants

Hill Country Grazing Co. image

 

Hill Country Grazing Co.

544 Bottle Brush Drive, Kyle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Two Can Graze$45.00
Most popular pick! Whether you need the special spread for a picnic date in the park or refueling after a hike this is the right size for two.
Comes with 2 artisanal cheese / 2-3 cured meats!
Just Brunchin' Box - Medium$95.00
Brunch for the Bunch (Serves 2-4)
Placed together for the person who craves crafted aged meats with a bloody mary or someone who appreciates the delicate bites that pair lovely with a mimosa. Tell the normal breakfast to move over and make room for this brunch bouquet at your table.
This Brunch Platter includes:
2 dreamy rich cheeses
2 cured meats
Fluffy croissants
Delicious donut holes
Fresh fruit
Jam and honey
Petite parfaits
Personal-sized bagels
Whipped cream cheese
Personal (starting at $90.00)$90.00
Don't feel like sharing? This is the perfect snack-size box to indulge in, perfect for corporate functions or small groups. 
​Serves 1
1-2 Small Artisanal Cheeses
2 Cured Meats
Ilario's Italian Cuisine image

 

Ilario's Italian Cuisine

5401 FM 1626 Suite 810, kyle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Baked Lasagna$13.95
Layers of pasta, the perfect blend of cheeses, and specially seasoned ground beef topped off with our homemade marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese then baked to perfection.
Build Your Own Pizza
Build your pizza the way you like it. Every pizza starts with our homemade pizza sauce and whole milk mozzarella cheese. Simply add the toppings of your choice and we'll have it ready for you when you get here!
Fettuccine Alfredo$11.95
Fresh fettuccine pasta sautéed with a delicious blend of garlic and our homemade alfredo sauce.
Abby's Crab Shack image

 

Abby's Crab Shack

5695 Kyle Parkway, Kyle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hush Puppies$2.95
Boiled Egg$1.00
Shrimp Basket$11.99
Pho Thai Son image

 

Pho Thai Son

5401 S. FM 1626 #370, Kyle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Beef Pho$10.00
Beef broth pho with your choice of up to three cuts of beef (.5 for each extra cut)
Crab Rangoons$6.00
(6) Wonton puffs filled with cream cheese, imitation crab, celery, green onion & white onion. Served with house sweet & sour sauce.
Fried Egg Roll$1.50
(1) Fried egg roll with pork, mushroom, carrots, glass noodles, wrapped & fried crispy. Served with fish sauce.
Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse image

 

Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse

856 Kholers Crossing, Suite 305, Kyle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pepperoni & Basil
Red sauce base, house pepperoni and fresh basil.
Ground Control
Red sauce base, pepperoni, sage sausage, red onions, green peppers, fresh portobella mushrooms, pit smoked ham, ground beef, and black olives.
Zilker
Fresh wild arugula and mixed lettuce topped with cranberries, goat cheese and Texas pecans. Try adding prosciutto.
** Catering Salads feeds 8 people.
Casa Maria image

 

Casa Maria

22604 interestate 35, kyle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Meat Tacos$3.00
Your choice of meat, you can pick up to 4 more additional items
Breakfast Burritos$6.00
Your choice of up to 5 breakfast ingredients in a 10 - inch tortilla
Sopa de Tortilla$7.00
Spanish rice, shredded chicken, tortilla chips, monterrey jack cheese and avocado slices all together in a chicken broth, alongside salted crackers and lime
Pizza Classics image

 

Pizza Classics

118 S Front St, Kyle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
10" Build Your Own (comes with cheese)$9.00
Our scratch made dough, homemade marinara , and 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese.
14" Build Your Own (comes with cheese)$13.50
Our scratch made dough, homemade marinara , and 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese.
16" Build Your Own (comes with cheese)$15.00
Our scratch made dough, homemade marinara , and 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese.
Milt's Pit BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Milt's Pit BBQ

208 W Center St, Kyle

Avg 4.2 (491 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lockhart Sausage$6.99
per 1/3lb ring of Kreuz Market Lockhart Sausage
MILT'S 2 MEAT$19.99
¼ lb each of your 2 favorite meats, served with 2 sides and a medium drink
BRISKET SANDWICH$11.99
⅓ lb brisket (sliced or chopped) with sauce
Centerfield Bar & Grill image

 

Centerfield Bar & Grill

200 W Center St, Kyle, TX 78640, Kyle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hawaiian Bros image

CHICKEN

Hawaiian Bros

20471 I-35, Kyle

Avg 4.6 (562 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Papa Jack's image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Papa Jack's

108 W Center St, Kyle

Avg 4 (1 review)
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

The Railhouse

107 E Center St, Buda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Restaurant banner

 

Koy Chinese and Sushi

5695 Kyle Parkway Suite 800, Kyle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Banner pic

 

NCHILADAS GROUP LLC - Kyle

905 N Old Hwy 81, Kyle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Restaurant banner

 

Black Oak BBQ

1119 N Old Hwy 81, Kyle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
