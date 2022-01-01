Kyle restaurants you'll love
More about Hill Country Grazing Co.
Hill Country Grazing Co.
544 Bottle Brush Drive, Kyle
|Popular items
|Two Can Graze
|$45.00
Most popular pick! Whether you need the special spread for a picnic date in the park or refueling after a hike this is the right size for two.
Comes with 2 artisanal cheese / 2-3 cured meats!
|Just Brunchin' Box - Medium
|$95.00
Brunch for the Bunch (Serves 2-4)
Placed together for the person who craves crafted aged meats with a bloody mary or someone who appreciates the delicate bites that pair lovely with a mimosa. Tell the normal breakfast to move over and make room for this brunch bouquet at your table.
This Brunch Platter includes:
2 dreamy rich cheeses
2 cured meats
Fluffy croissants
Delicious donut holes
Fresh fruit
Jam and honey
Petite parfaits
Personal-sized bagels
Whipped cream cheese
|Personal (starting at $90.00)
|$90.00
Don't feel like sharing? This is the perfect snack-size box to indulge in, perfect for corporate functions or small groups.
Serves 1
1-2 Small Artisanal Cheeses
2 Cured Meats
More about Ilario's Italian Cuisine
Ilario's Italian Cuisine
5401 FM 1626 Suite 810, kyle
|Popular items
|Baked Lasagna
|$13.95
Layers of pasta, the perfect blend of cheeses, and specially seasoned ground beef topped off with our homemade marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese then baked to perfection.
|Build Your Own Pizza
Build your pizza the way you like it. Every pizza starts with our homemade pizza sauce and whole milk mozzarella cheese. Simply add the toppings of your choice and we'll have it ready for you when you get here!
|Fettuccine Alfredo
|$11.95
Fresh fettuccine pasta sautéed with a delicious blend of garlic and our homemade alfredo sauce.
More about Abby's Crab Shack
Abby's Crab Shack
5695 Kyle Parkway, Kyle
|Popular items
|Hush Puppies
|$2.95
|Boiled Egg
|$1.00
|Shrimp Basket
|$11.99
More about Pho Thai Son
Pho Thai Son
5401 S. FM 1626 #370, Kyle
|Popular items
|Beef Pho
|$10.00
Beef broth pho with your choice of up to three cuts of beef (.5 for each extra cut)
|Crab Rangoons
|$6.00
(6) Wonton puffs filled with cream cheese, imitation crab, celery, green onion & white onion. Served with house sweet & sour sauce.
|Fried Egg Roll
|$1.50
(1) Fried egg roll with pork, mushroom, carrots, glass noodles, wrapped & fried crispy. Served with fish sauce.
More about Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse
Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse
856 Kholers Crossing, Suite 305, Kyle
|Popular items
|Pepperoni & Basil
Red sauce base, house pepperoni and fresh basil.
|Ground Control
Red sauce base, pepperoni, sage sausage, red onions, green peppers, fresh portobella mushrooms, pit smoked ham, ground beef, and black olives.
|Zilker
Fresh wild arugula and mixed lettuce topped with cranberries, goat cheese and Texas pecans. Try adding prosciutto.
** Catering Salads feeds 8 people.
More about Casa Maria
Casa Maria
22604 interestate 35, kyle
|Popular items
|Meat Tacos
|$3.00
Your choice of meat, you can pick up to 4 more additional items
|Breakfast Burritos
|$6.00
Your choice of up to 5 breakfast ingredients in a 10 - inch tortilla
|Sopa de Tortilla
|$7.00
Spanish rice, shredded chicken, tortilla chips, monterrey jack cheese and avocado slices all together in a chicken broth, alongside salted crackers and lime
More about Pizza Classics
Pizza Classics
118 S Front St, Kyle
|Popular items
|10" Build Your Own (comes with cheese)
|$9.00
Our scratch made dough, homemade marinara , and 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese.
|14" Build Your Own (comes with cheese)
|$13.50
Our scratch made dough, homemade marinara , and 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese.
|16" Build Your Own (comes with cheese)
|$15.00
Our scratch made dough, homemade marinara , and 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese.
More about Milt's Pit BBQ
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Milt's Pit BBQ
208 W Center St, Kyle
|Popular items
|Lockhart Sausage
|$6.99
per 1/3lb ring of Kreuz Market Lockhart Sausage
|MILT'S 2 MEAT
|$19.99
¼ lb each of your 2 favorite meats, served with 2 sides and a medium drink
|BRISKET SANDWICH
|$11.99
⅓ lb brisket (sliced or chopped) with sauce
More about Papa Jack's
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Papa Jack's
108 W Center St, Kyle
More about NCHILADAS GROUP LLC - Kyle
NCHILADAS GROUP LLC - Kyle
905 N Old Hwy 81, Kyle
More about Black Oak BBQ
Black Oak BBQ
1119 N Old Hwy 81, Kyle