Kyle restaurants you'll love

Brunch for the Bunch (Serves 2-4)

Placed together for the person who craves crafted aged meats with a bloody mary or someone who appreciates the delicate bites that pair lovely with a mimosa. Tell the normal breakfast to move over and make room for this brunch bouquet at your table.

This Brunch Platter includes:

2 dreamy rich cheeses

2 cured meats

Fluffy croissants

Delicious donut holes

Fresh fruit

Jam and honey

Petite parfaits

Personal-sized bagels

Whipped cream cheese

