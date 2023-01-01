Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken tenders in
Kyle
/
Kyle
/
Chicken Tenders
Kyle restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Badassfoods512
107 E. Center Street, Kyle
No reviews yet
Chicken Strip Basket
$10.99
More about Badassfoods512
Krispy Krunchy Chicken
1805 W RR 150, Bldg A, Kyle
No reviews yet
Family Meals - Chicken & Tenders
$36.99
Twelve pieces of Chicken Mix, Six pieces of Cajun Tenders, Six Biscuits & Family Fries.
More about Krispy Krunchy Chicken
