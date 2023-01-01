Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Kyle

Go
Kyle restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Kyle
  • /
  • Chicken Tenders

Kyle restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Consumer pic

 

Badassfoods512

107 E. Center Street, Kyle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Strip Basket$10.99
More about Badassfoods512
Main pic

 

Krispy Krunchy Chicken

1805 W RR 150, Bldg A, Kyle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Family Meals - Chicken & Tenders$36.99
Twelve pieces of Chicken Mix, Six pieces of Cajun Tenders, Six Biscuits & Family Fries.
More about Krispy Krunchy Chicken

Browse other tasty dishes in Kyle

Egg Rolls

Flautas

Nachos

Pork Fried Rice

Greek Salad

Eel

Sashimi

Fajitas

Map

More near Kyle to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1093 restaurants)

New Braunfels

Avg 4.5 (78 restaurants)

San Marcos

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Dripping Springs

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Buda

Avg 5 (20 restaurants)

Wimberley

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Canyon Lake

Avg 3.9 (14 restaurants)

Lockhart

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Driftwood

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1093 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (522 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (341 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (90 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (973 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (664 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1776 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (709 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston