Fajitas in Kyle

PIZZA • SALADS
Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse
856 Kholers Crossing, Suite 305, Kyle
|Chicken Fajita
Garlic butter base, grilled chicken, red onions, green peppers, cheddar cheese, jalapeños, Roma tomato, oregano, fresh cilantro.
Casa Maria
22604 interestate 35, kyle
|Fajitas Mexicanas x 2
|$30.00
Beef fajitas grilled with onions, tomatoes, and jalapeños, served with rice, charros beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, shredded cheese, and tortillas, serving size for 2 people
|Fajitas de Pollo
|$12.00
Chicken fajitas grilled with onions and bell peppers and served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, shredded cheese and tortillas
|Fajitas de Res x 2
|$26.00
Beef fajitas grilled with onions and bell peppers and served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, shredded cheese and tortillas, serving size for 2 people