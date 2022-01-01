Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Kyle

Kyle restaurants
Kyle restaurants that serve fajitas

Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS

Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse

856 Kholers Crossing, Suite 305, Kyle

Avg 4.6 (1146 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Fajita
Garlic butter base, grilled chicken, red onions, green peppers, cheddar cheese, jalapeños, Roma tomato, oregano, fresh cilantro.
More about Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse
Casa Maria image

 

Casa Maria

22604 interestate 35, kyle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fajitas Mexicanas x 2$30.00
Beef fajitas grilled with onions, tomatoes, and jalapeños, served with rice, charros beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, shredded cheese, and tortillas, serving size for 2 people
Fajitas de Pollo$12.00
Chicken fajitas grilled with onions and bell peppers and served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, shredded cheese and tortillas
Fajitas de Res x 2$26.00
Beef fajitas grilled with onions and bell peppers and served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, shredded cheese and tortillas, serving size for 2 people
More about Casa Maria

