Flautas in Kyle

Kyle restaurants that serve flautas

NCHILADAS GROUP LLC - Kyle - 905 N Old Hwy 81

905 N Old Hwy 81, Kyle

TakeoutDelivery
Flautas Plate$10.00
Sheered Chicken rolled in corn tortillas and fried to golden perfection. Served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, rice, and beans.
Casa Maria Mexican Restaurant

22604 interestate 35, kyle

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
La Flauta$8.00
One chicken flauta and served with Spanish rice and refried beans
Flautas$14.00
Three corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken, and fried, served with Spanish rice, charro beans, sour cream and guacamole
ALC Flauta$3.00
Single chicken flauta
