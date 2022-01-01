Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
French fries in
Kyle
/
Kyle
/
French Fries
Kyle restaurants that serve french fries
Badassfoods512
107 E. Center Street, Kyle
No reviews yet
French Fries
$2.99
More about Badassfoods512
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Milt's Pit BBQ
208 W Center St, Kyle
Avg 4.2
(491 reviews)
French Fries
More about Milt's Pit BBQ
Browse other tasty dishes in Kyle
Cheeseburgers
Salmon
Grilled Chicken
Nachos
Tiramisu
Stew
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Mac And Cheese
More near Kyle to explore
Austin
Avg 4.4
(833 restaurants)
New Braunfels
Avg 4.5
(41 restaurants)
San Marcos
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
Dripping Springs
Avg 4.3
(25 restaurants)
Buda
Avg 5
(13 restaurants)
Wimberley
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Canyon Lake
Avg 3.9
(11 restaurants)
Driftwood
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Lockhart
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Austin
Avg 4.4
(833 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(328 restaurants)
Fredericksburg
Avg 4.3
(25 restaurants)
Killeen
Avg 4.4
(28 restaurants)
Brenham
No reviews yet
Victoria
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(233 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(692 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(485 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1357 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(517 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston