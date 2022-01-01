Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fried pickles in
Kyle
/
Kyle
/
Fried Pickles
Kyle restaurants that serve fried pickles
Abby's Crab Shack
5695 Kyle Parkway, Kyle
No reviews yet
Fried Pickles
$5.99
More about Abby's Crab Shack
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Papa Jack's
108 W Center St, Kyle
Avg 4
(1 review)
Fried Pickles
$8.49
Served with house made ranch
More about Papa Jack's
Browse other tasty dishes in Kyle
Italian Subs
Chocolate Cake
Cheesecake
Tiramisu
Mozzarella Sticks
Nachos
Cheesesteak Subs
Bacon Cheeseburgers
More near Kyle to explore
Austin
Avg 4.4
(817 restaurants)
New Braunfels
Avg 4.5
(40 restaurants)
San Marcos
Avg 4.4
(28 restaurants)
Dripping Springs
Avg 4.3
(25 restaurants)
Wimberley
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Buda
Avg 5
(12 restaurants)
Canyon Lake
Avg 3.9
(10 restaurants)
Driftwood
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Lockhart
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Austin
Avg 4.4
(817 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(314 restaurants)
Fredericksburg
Avg 4.3
(25 restaurants)
Killeen
Avg 4.4
(28 restaurants)
Brenham
No reviews yet
Victoria
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(229 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(672 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(454 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1294 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(490 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston