Pies in Kyle

Kyle restaurants
Kyle restaurants that serve pies

Abby's Crab Shack image

 

Abby's Crab Shack

5695 Kyle Parkway, Kyle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Keylime pie$5.99
Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse image

PIZZA • SALADS

Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse

856 Kholers Crossing, Suite 305, Kyle

Avg 4.6 (1146 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
30- Bishop Cider/ Pecan Pie / Cider Sweet / ABV 6% / 64oz growler$28.00
Item pic

 

Pizza Classics

118 S Front St, Kyle

No reviews yet
Takeout
16" Spring Pie$24.25
Extra Virgin Olive Oil base, Asparagus Spears, Artichoke Hearts, Fresh Garlic, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onions, Shaved Parmesan Cheese. and Mozzarella Cheese.
16" Frito Pie$24.25
Wolf Brand Chili Topped with Red Onions, Jalapenos, Cheddar Cheese and Mozzarella. Finished with Fritos! A SHOP FAVORITE!
14" Frito Pie$20.75
Wolf Brand Chili Topped with Red Onions, Jalapenos, Cheddar Cheese and Mozzarella. Finished with Fritos! A SHOP FAVORITE!
