Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sashimi in Kyle

Go
Kyle restaurants
Toast

Kyle restaurants that serve sashimi

Pho Thai Son image

 

Pho Thai Son - Kyle

5401 S. FM 1626 #370, Kyle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Red Snapper Sashimi$12.00
Salmon Sashimi$12.00
Tuna Sashimi$12.00
More about Pho Thai Son - Kyle
Restaurant banner

 

Koy Chinese and Sushi

5695 Kyle Parkway Suite 800, Kyle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hamachi Sashimi$11.75
Maguro Sashimi$11.75
More about Koy Chinese and Sushi

Browse other tasty dishes in Kyle

California Rolls

Fried Rice

Cheeseburgers

Greek Salad

Mozzarella Sticks

Rangoon

Fajitas

Eel

Map

More near Kyle to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1016 restaurants)

New Braunfels

Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)

San Marcos

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Dripping Springs

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Buda

Avg 5 (18 restaurants)

Wimberley

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Canyon Lake

Avg 3.9 (14 restaurants)

Lockhart

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Driftwood

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1016 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (473 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (310 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (892 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (630 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1643 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (657 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston