Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Sashimi in
Kyle
/
Kyle
/
Sashimi
Kyle restaurants that serve sashimi
Pho Thai Son - Kyle
5401 S. FM 1626 #370, Kyle
No reviews yet
Red Snapper Sashimi
$12.00
Salmon Sashimi
$12.00
Tuna Sashimi
$12.00
More about Pho Thai Son - Kyle
Koy Chinese and Sushi
5695 Kyle Parkway Suite 800, Kyle
No reviews yet
Hamachi Sashimi
$11.75
Maguro Sashimi
$11.75
More about Koy Chinese and Sushi
Browse other tasty dishes in Kyle
California Rolls
Fried Rice
Cheeseburgers
Greek Salad
Mozzarella Sticks
Rangoon
Fajitas
Eel
More near Kyle to explore
Austin
Avg 4.4
(1016 restaurants)
New Braunfels
Avg 4.5
(66 restaurants)
San Marcos
Avg 4.3
(34 restaurants)
Dripping Springs
Avg 4.3
(26 restaurants)
Buda
Avg 5
(18 restaurants)
Wimberley
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Canyon Lake
Avg 3.9
(14 restaurants)
Lockhart
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Driftwood
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Austin
Avg 4.4
(1016 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(473 restaurants)
Fredericksburg
Avg 4.3
(28 restaurants)
Killeen
Avg 4.4
(37 restaurants)
Brenham
No reviews yet
Victoria
Avg 4.8
(10 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(310 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(84 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(892 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(630 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1643 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(657 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston