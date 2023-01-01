Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp rolls in Kyle

Kyle restaurants
Kyle restaurants that serve shrimp rolls

Pho Thai Son image

 

Pho Thai Son - Kyle

5401 S. FM 1626 #370, Kyle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spring Roll SHRIMP$2.00
S4 Shrimp Roll$6.00
Shrimp, cucumber & avocado, topped with sesame seeds
More about Pho Thai Son - Kyle
Consumer pic

 

Spoon + Fork Thai Kitchen

5160 FM 1626 STE 100, Kyle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Shrimp Roll$8.00
More about Spoon + Fork Thai Kitchen

