Tortas in Kyle
Kyle restaurants that serve tortas
More about TAQUERIA EL JALAPEÑO BY N'CHILADAS - 905 N Old Hwy 81
TAQUERIA EL JALAPEÑO BY N'CHILADAS - 905 N Old Hwy 81
905 N Old Hwy 81, Kyle
|TORTAS
|$10.99
Stuffed with Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Sour Cream and your choice of meat
More about Casa Maria Mexican Restaurant
Casa Maria Mexican Restaurant
22604 interestate 35, kyle
|Torta
|$9.00
A Mexican-style sandwich made with grilled bolillo bread, chopped lettuce, diced tomatoes, chopped onions, sliced Serrano peppers, sour cream, and your choice of meat
|Huevo en Torta
|$14.00
A two egg omelet containing ham, bacon, or fajitas, with onions, tomatoes, bell pepper, topped with cheddar cheese and served with refried beans, homemade potateos and tortillas