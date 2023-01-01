Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortas in Kyle

Kyle restaurants
Kyle restaurants that serve tortas

TAQUERIA EL JALAPEÑO BY N'CHILADAS - 905 N Old Hwy 81

905 N Old Hwy 81, Kyle

TakeoutDelivery
TORTAS$10.99
Stuffed with Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Sour Cream and your choice of meat
More about TAQUERIA EL JALAPEÑO BY N'CHILADAS - 905 N Old Hwy 81
Casa Maria Mexican Restaurant

22604 interestate 35, kyle

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Torta$9.00
A Mexican-style sandwich made with grilled bolillo bread, chopped lettuce, diced tomatoes, chopped onions, sliced Serrano peppers, sour cream, and your choice of meat
Huevo en Torta$14.00
A two egg omelet containing ham, bacon, or fajitas, with onions, tomatoes, bell pepper, topped with cheddar cheese and served with refried beans, homemade potateos and tortillas
More about Casa Maria Mexican Restaurant

