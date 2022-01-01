Kyle's Protein Grill

Brought to you from the creators of Kyle's Kitchen, Kyle’s Protein Grill will feature premium proteins as the star of our menu: Antibiotic-Free Grilled Chicken Breast, All Natural Grilled Steak, Kyle's Krispy Chicken and Plant-Based Meatballs. These proteins can be combined with chef-inspired sides and sauces to be served as plates or bowls. Being a part of the “Kyle’s” brand, the new restaurant will also donate a portion of its proceeds to the Kyle’s Kitchen Special Needs Giving Back program, in which Kyle has already donated over $200,000 to date. The one-of-a-kind program helps people with special needs reach their potential. Kyle’s Protein Grill is located next to Kyle’s Kitchen in the Hollister Village Plaza, at 7000 Hollister Ave, Goleta, CA, with hours from 11am-2pm and 5pm-8 pm Monday-Saturday and closed on Sundays.

