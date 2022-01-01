Go
Kyle's Protein Grill

Brought to you from the creators of Kyle's Kitchen, Kyle’s Protein Grill will feature premium proteins as the star of our menu: Antibiotic-Free Grilled Chicken Breast, All Natural Grilled Steak, Kyle's Krispy Chicken and Plant-Based Meatballs. These proteins can be combined with chef-inspired sides and sauces to be served as plates or bowls. Being a part of the “Kyle’s” brand, the new restaurant will also donate a portion of its proceeds to the Kyle’s Kitchen Special Needs Giving Back program, in which Kyle has already donated over $200,000 to date. The one-of-a-kind program helps people with special needs reach their potential. Kyle’s Protein Grill is located next to Kyle’s Kitchen in the Hollister Village Plaza, at 7000 Hollister Ave, Goleta, CA, with hours from 11am-2pm and 5pm-8 pm Monday-Saturday and closed on Sundays.

BBQ • SANDWICHES

7000 Hollister Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (7 reviews)

Popular Items

Avocado Breakfast Burrito$6.50
Two Scrambled Eggs, Avocado, Potatoes, Cheddar wrapped in a Wheat Tortilla, with salsa on the side.
Sausage Breakfast Burrito$6.50
Two Scrambled Eggs, Turkey Sausage, Potatoes, Cheddar wrapped in a Wheat Tortilla, with salsa on the side.
1 PROTEIN PLATE$12.00
Choice of 1 Protein, 2 Sides, & 1 sauce. Additional proteins, sides & sauces available in our a-la-carte menu.
King Breakfast Burrito$8.50
Two Scrambled Organic Free Range Eggs, Bacon, Turkey Sausage, Avocado, Fiesta Potatoes, Cheddar and salsa all rolled in Whole Wheat Tortilla. Served with Salsa or Jalapeno Ranch on the side.
Bacon Breakfast Burrito$6.50
Two Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Potatoes, Cheddar wrapped in a Wheat Tortilla, with salsa on the side.
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

7000 Hollister Ave

Goleta CA

SundayClosed
Monday10:50 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:50 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:50 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:50 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:50 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday10:50 am - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

