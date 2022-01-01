Go
Kyoto Poke & Ramen

22342 El Paseo\r\nSte F2

Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688

Popular Items

Miso Ramen$13.99
Noodle & Miso Broth
come with Pork Chashu or Tofu
Half Egg/ Bean Spout/ Green Onion/
Kikurage Mushroom
Vegan Ramen$13.99
Noodle & Vegetable Broth
come with Bean Spout/ Chives/ Shitake Mushroom/ Kikurage Mushroom/ Bok Choy/ Carrot/ Corn
Chicken Ramen$14.99
Noodle & House Broth
come with Chicken Breast
Half Egg/ Bean Spout/ Green Onion
Beef Ramen$15.99
Noodle & House Broth
come with Premium Beef Short Plate/
Half Egg/ Bean Spout/ Green Onion
Gyoza (5pcs)$5.99
Spicy Pork Ramen$14.99
Noodle & House Broth with Our Secret ChiliP aste
come with Pork Chashu and Ground Pork
Half Egg/ Bean Spout/ Green Onion/
Kikurage Mushroom
Spicy Miso Ramen$14.99
Noodle & Spicy Miso Broth
come with Pork Chashu or Tofu
Half Egg/ Bean Spout/ Green Onion/
Kikurage Mushroom
House Ramen$13.99
Noodle & House Broth
come with Pork Chashu or Tofu/
Half Egg/ Bean Spout/ Green Onion/
Kikurage Mushroom
Combo Poke Bowl$15.99
Fried Tofu$5.99
All hours

Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm

Location

22342 El Paseo\r\nSte F2, Rancho Santa Margarita CA 92688

