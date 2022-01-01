Lúa Viet Kitchen
Farm to Wok fresh - Scratch kitchen featuring farm fresh produce, select organics, quality proteins raised with vegetarian diets, cage-free, antibiotic and hormone, select Non-GMO, and foods devoid of msg.
1540 West Alabama
Popular Items
Location
1540 West Alabama
HOUSTON TX
|Sunday
|4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
One Fifth Red Sauce Italian
We are collecting an 18% service charge with every order. If you have any issues, please call us at (713) 955-1024. Thank you for your orders and continued support during this difficult time. We appreciate each and every one of you!
JuiceLand
Serving smoothies, raw organic juices, plant-based meals, and superfood lattes.
93' Til
Comfy neighborhood spot with great food and better music! Dog friendly
Kau Ba Saigon Kitchen & Bar
Come in and enjoy!