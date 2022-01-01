Go
Toast

Lúa Viet Kitchen

Farm to Wok fresh - Scratch kitchen featuring farm fresh produce, select organics, quality proteins raised with vegetarian diets, cage-free, antibiotic and hormone, select Non-GMO, and foods devoid of msg.

1540 West Alabama

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Full Crispy Pork Egg Roll (4) Cha Gio$9.99
Hand-crafted eggrolls with Compart Duroc pork, Red Bird Farm's chicken, glass noodle, mushroom, onion, carrot, and taro root.
Garnish: Butter lettuce, pickle carrot, cilantro, and mint.
Dipping Sauce: Classic Chili Fish Sauce.
Allergy: Egg, Gluten, & Shellfish
Shaking Beef Bo Lua Lac$15.99
Seared USDA beef tenderloin with diced onions, bell peppers, and garlic confit. Served with watercress salad mix, cherry tomatoes, and pickle onions with house-made vinaigrette and side jasmine rice.
Garnish: Cilantro and scallion oil.
Dipping Sauce: Salt & Pepper Lime.
GLUTEN-FREE.
Allergy: Shellfish & Dairy.
Shaking Chicken Ga Luc Lac$14.59
Hand-carved, wok-tossed Red Bird Farm's chicken breast with dice onions, bell peppers, jalapeño and garlic confit. Served with watercress salad mix, cherry tomatoes, and pickle onions with house-made vinaigrette and side of jasmine rice.
Garnish: Cilantro and scallion oil.
Dipping Sauce: Salt & Pepper Lime.
GLUTEN-FREE OPTIONAL.
Allergy: Gluten, Dairy, & Shellfish.
Shaking Tofu Dau Hu Luc Lac$12.99
VEGAN-OPTIONAL.
Savory wok-tossed Non-GMO preservative free tofu with diced onions, bell pepper, garlic confit, and jalapeños. Served with watercress salad mix, cherry tomatoes, pickle onions with house-made vinaigrette and side of jasmine rice.
Garnish: cilantro and scallion oil.
Dipping Sauce: Salt & Pepper Lime.
GLUTEN-FREE Optional.
Allergy: Shellfish & Dairy.
Lemongrass Chicken Ga Xao Xa Ot$13.99
Hand-carved, wok-tossed Red Bird Farm's chicken breast with minced lemongrass, garlic, celery, onions, jalpeños and chili peppers. Served with jasmine rice.
Garnish: Cilantro and scallion oil.
GLUTEN-FREE.
Allergy: Shellfish
Chicken Curry Ga Xao Lan$14.99
Hand-carved Red Bird Farm's chicken breast simmered in coconut curry with celery, onions, mushrooms and glass noodle. Served with jasmine rice and scallion oil.
Garnish: Rice patty herb, roasted peanuts, and jalapeño.
Rice patty herb tasting notes: citrus with mild cumin flavor.
Allergy: Peanut & Gluten.
Lúa Chicken Soup Pho Ga$13.99
Red Bird Farm's chicken stock with rice noodle and poached Red Bird Farm's chicken breast.
Fully garnished with bean sprouts, onions, green onions, basil, cilantro, Viet coriander and jalapeño.
GLUTEN-FREE.
Summer Spring Roll (2) Goi Cuon$6.79
Our Spring Rolls are hand-rolled fresh daily. Rice paper filled with salad mix, bean sprouts, mint, cilantro, and vermicelli noodle.
Protein Options: Grilled lemongrass Compart Duroc pork or Admiral's poached Shrimps (GF).
Dipping Sauce: Sunbutter Hoisin or Classic Chili Fish Sauce.
Allergy: Gluten & Soy
Grilled Pork Bun Thit Nuong$13.99
Grilled lemongrass Compart Duroc pork with vermicelli, salad mix, bean sprouts, cilantro, cucumbers, mint, and pickle carrots.
Garnish: Roasted peanuts, crispy shallots, and scallion oil.
Sauce: Classic Chili Fish Sauce
Red Perilla taste notes: Earthy and bold with a mint & basil flavor combination.
Allergy: Gluten, Peanut, & Soy.
Viet Dumpling Soup Hoanh Thanh$8.99
Hand-crafted dumplings with Compart Duroc pork and Admiral's shrimp with blanched bok choy.
Garnish: Cilantro, scallion, crispy shallots, and a dash of sesame oil.
Allergy: Gluten, Shellfish, & Sesame
See full menu

Location

1540 West Alabama

HOUSTON TX

Sunday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

One Fifth Red Sauce Italian

No reviews yet

We are collecting an 18% service charge with every order. If you have any issues, please call us at (713) 955-1024. Thank you for your orders and continued support during this difficult time. We appreciate each and every one of you!

JuiceLand

No reviews yet

Serving smoothies, raw organic juices, plant-based meals, and superfood lattes.

93' Til

No reviews yet

Comfy neighborhood spot with great food and better music! Dog friendly

Kau Ba Saigon Kitchen & Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston