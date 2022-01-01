Go
L.A. Brisket

Backyard Bougie

736 N Broadway, #104

Popular Items

The 405$15.00
Enveloped in a roll, our house-made garlic aioli, mustard, herb-sauteed mushrooms, baby arugula, bleu cheese, and caramelized onion
Served with: Brisket
Also great with: Pulled Chicken
Sweet Potato Fries$6.75
O.G. Rice Bowl$15.00
Our steamed garlic jasmine rice, with a side of slaw and a side of our famous salsa verde aka "THAT GREEN SAUCE"
The LAB Salad$15.00
Baby arugula, shredded iceberg, LA Slaw, pepperoncini, three cheese blend, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, tossed in our creamy herb vinaigrette
Fries$4.75
Shoestring fries served with a side of our house made aioli
Handmade Refreshments$3.75
Daily selection of fresh drinks handmade with certified organic non-GMO ingredients.
The 101$15.00
Snuggled in a roll, our house-made garlic aioli, mustard, gruyere cheese, carmelized onion, and L.A. Slaw
Served with: Brisket
Also great with: Pulled Pork
The 710$15.00
BBB- Bread, BBQ’d meat, BBQ Sauce.
Served with: Brisket
Even better with: Pulled Pork
O.G. Loaded Fries$15.00
Shoestring fries tossed in garlic herb purée and three cheeses, drizzled with our cheese cream, sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions, and slaw
The Pioneer$15.00
Snuggled in a hoagie, our house-made garlic aioli, mustard, onion, and lettuce.
Served with: Brisket
Even better with: Pulled Chicken
Location

736 N Broadway, #104

Los Angeles CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
