l’abeille is a 54 seat French restaurant located at 412 Greenwich Street on a classic Tribeca cobblestone street corner. The restaurant is centered on a six-course prix-fixe menu but also provides a rotating selection of seasonal a-la-carte dishes with a strong wine and cocktail program. l’abeille is the brainchild of Chef Mitsunobu Nagae, a veteran Michelin-starred chef who has worked at multiple legendary restaurants in Tokyo, Paris, and New York. Chef Mitsu was most recently the Chef de Cuisine at Shun in Midtown Manhattan.

412 Greenwich Street

Location

New York NY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
