Go
Main picView gallery

L’Allegria Ristorante - 11 Prospect St

Open today 12:00 PM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

11 Prospect St

Madison, NJ 07940

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

See full menu

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Location

11 Prospect St, Madison NJ 07940

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Daddy Mattys BBQ Restaurant & Catering
orange star4.2 • 207
6 Elmer St Madison, NJ 07940
View restaurantnext
Palm Thai Restaurant - Madison
orange starNo Reviews
75 Main Street Madison, NJ 07940
View restaurantnext
Tino's Artisan Pizza Co. - Madison
orange star4.7 • 522
6 Main Street Madison, NJ 07940
View restaurantnext
Tony Boy's Sandwich House - Madison - 90 Park Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
90 Park Ave Madison, NJ 07940
View restaurantnext
La Rosa Grill - Madison
orange starNo Reviews
306 Main Street Madison, NJ 07940
View restaurantnext
Dartcor - 100 Campus - 100 Campus
orange starNo Reviews
100 Campus Drive Florham Park, NJ 07932
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Madison

Tino's Artisan Pizza Co. - Madison
orange star4.7 • 522
6 Main Street Madison, NJ 07940
View restaurantnext
Daddy Mattys BBQ Restaurant & Catering
orange star4.2 • 207
6 Elmer St Madison, NJ 07940
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Madison

Summit

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Morristown

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Short Hills

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Berkeley Heights

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Parsippany

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Maplewood

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Roseland

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Westfield

No reviews yet

South Orange

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

L’Allegria Ristorante - 11 Prospect St

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston