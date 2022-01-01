Go
L’Andana

Tuscan Inspired Cuisine

86 Cambridge Street

Popular Items

*Wood-Grilled Filet Mignon$52.00
8oz, sea salt baked potato, baby gem lettuce, gorgonzola crema, roasted garlic butter
Rigatoni$32.00
(De Cecco) Classic ragù Bolognese, Parmigiano-Reggiano
*Wood- Grilled Prime Ribeye$52.00
14oz, sea salt baked potato, baby gem lettuce, gorgonzola crema, roasted garlic butter
Parmigiano-Reggiano Truffle Fries$13.00
L’Andana Meatballs$22.00
Veal & Prosciutto, soft corn polenta, basil, San Marzano marinara, Parmigiano-Reggiano
Caesar$16.00
Lemon-anchovy dressing, Parmigiano-Reggiano, croutons
Swordfish$38.00
Wood-roasted peppers, onions, cured tomatoes, olives, capers, vin cotto
Butter Whipped Potatoes$9.00
Orecchiette$36.00
House-made spicy sausage, Broccoli Rabe, Parmigiano-Reggiano
Wood-grilled Asparagus Parmigiano-Reggiano, lemon aioli$14.00
Location

Burlington MA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
