Frohzen

Frohzen is an innovative ice cream shop located at Paradise Plaza in the Miami Design District. Created by Executive Pastry Chef Salvatore Martone, Frohzen offers unique treats you won't find anywhere else, including our signature ice cream cupcakes, macaron ice cream sandwiches, and cakesicles! We also feature a variety of house made ice creams and sorbets with an abundance of toppings such as sauces, crumbles, sprinkles, and candies to customize your creation. A selection of espresso drinks featuring La Colombe coffee is also available for the ideal midday break.

