Go
Toast

L'Burg Drinks & More

Come in and enjoy!

GRILL

1097 West Eads Pkwy • $$

Avg 4.3 (729 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1097 West Eads Pkwy

Lawrenceburg IN

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Combs Pizza

No reviews yet

Your Local "Mom & Pop" Pizza Shop for Over 35 Years

Longnecks Sports Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Beans Cafe & Bakery - Hebron

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

859 Taproom and Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston