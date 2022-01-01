Go
Toast

L'chayim Delicatessen

New York Style Delicatessen • Bagel Factory • Full Service Bakery • Catering
• Call 231.882.5221 for build your own sandwiches, deli items, meats and cheeses by the pound and baked goods. • Catering for any occasion. Call for ideas and pricing.

274 S. Benzie Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Whole Pickle$2.00
Egg, Cheddar & Canadian Bacon$6.00
Cookies - Flavor of your Choice$2.00
Tripoli$8.99
Turkey, ham & hard salami with provolone, lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise on Jewish rye
Small Bag - Flavor of your choice$1.50
Egg & Cheddar$4.50
West Bank$8.59
Smoked turkey, jarlsburg cheese, cole slaw & russian dressing on white.
Mecca$9.50
Roast beef & aged white cheddar with lettuce, tomato & ranch dressing on croissant.
Veggie Cream Cheese on Bagel$4.50
Side- Cole Slaw$2.50
See full menu

Location

274 S. Benzie Blvd

Beulah MI

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

East Shore Market

No reviews yet

Sandwiches, Salads, Pizza, Chips, Crackers, Cheese, Drinks and More!

Road House Mexican Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Papa J's Pizzeria & Diner

No reviews yet

Our family owned and operated '50s style diner serves a full menu and great pizza with a vintage look and feel. Enjoy good food, fair prices and fast, friendly service.
Not in the mood for a burger but craving a real shake? Papa J's serves the best hand dipped and soft serve ice cream, real shakes and malts in town.

Rock's Landing

No reviews yet

Rock's is located at 1577 Crystal Drive (M-22)… 7 miles north of Frankfort on the shores of Crystal Lake

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston