L'chayim Delicatessen
New York Style Delicatessen • Bagel Factory • Full Service Bakery • Catering
• Call 231.882.5221 for build your own sandwiches, deli items, meats and cheeses by the pound and baked goods. • Catering for any occasion. Call for ideas and pricing.
274 S. Benzie Blvd
Popular Items
Location
274 S. Benzie Blvd
Beulah MI
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
East Shore Market
Sandwiches, Salads, Pizza, Chips, Crackers, Cheese, Drinks and More!
Road House Mexican Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Papa J's Pizzeria & Diner
Our family owned and operated '50s style diner serves a full menu and great pizza with a vintage look and feel. Enjoy good food, fair prices and fast, friendly service.
Not in the mood for a burger but craving a real shake? Papa J's serves the best hand dipped and soft serve ice cream, real shakes and malts in town.
Rock's Landing
Rock's is located at 1577 Crystal Drive (M-22)… 7 miles north of Frankfort on the shores of Crystal Lake