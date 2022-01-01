Go
L'chayim Delicatessen

318 Main St.

Popular Items

Egg & Cheddar on Bagel$4.50
Butter on Bagel$3.00
Tel Aviv$8.59
Roast turkey & pepper jack with roasted red peppers, lettuce & honey mustard on pumpernickel.
Tripoli$8.99
Turkey, ham & hard salami with provolone, lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise on jewish rye.
Cream Cheese on Bagel$4.00
Reuben$8.59
Corned beef, swiss, sauerkraut & russian dressing on jewish rye.
Small Bag - Flavor of your choice$1.50
West Bank$8.59
Smoked turkey, jarlsburg cheese, cole slaw & russian dressing on white.
Egg, Cheddar & Canadian Bacon on Bagel$6.00
Egg, Chorizo & Pepper Cheese on Bagel$6.00
Location

318 Main St.

Frankfort MI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
