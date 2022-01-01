Go
L-Dub Subs

Open today 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM

StarStarStarStarStar

26 Reviews

16 S. J Street

Lake Worth Beach, FL 33460

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

Chips$1.50
Hot Mess
Ham, Turkey, Roast Beef, Provolone Cheese, Dayonnaise, Spicy Mustard Lettuce, Tomatoes, Banana Peppers, Black Olives - TOASTED
Put Your Ham on My Thigh
Prosciutto, Chicken, Swiss Cheese, Dayonnaise, Lettuce, Tomatoes - TOASTED
Italian Stallion
Ham, Salami, Capicola, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce Tomatoes, Oil & Vinegar
Hook Up
Two Selections of Meat, One Selection of Cheese - Dressed your way
Peach Tea$3.00
Lake Quirky Club
Ham, Turkey, Roast Beef, Bacon, Monterey Jack Cheese, Dayonnaise, Yellow Mustard, Lettuce, Tomatoes
Dirty Yardbird
Shaved Chicken, Dirty Sauce, BBQ Sauce TOASTED and finished with Palm Beach Pickles and BBQ Cole Slaw
Meat & Greet
One Selection of Meat, One Selection of Cheese - dressed your way
Tree Hugger
Monterey Jack Cheese, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Black Olives, Banana Peppers, Avocado, Dayonnaise - TOASTEDn
Attributes and Amenities

check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout

All hours

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 4:00 pm

16 S. J Street, Lake Worth Beach FL 33460

