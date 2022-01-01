Go
L'Express

"One of the “classiest 24-hour operations” around, this Gramercy Park “go-to for brunch and late nights” has “that real Paris bistro feel”, from the “bustling” atmosphere to “satisfying” French classics

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

249 Park Ave S • $$

Avg 3.8 (1474 reviews)

Popular Items

Croque Monsieur$20.00
Traditional baked sourdough ham and Swiss cheese sandwiches served with French Fries.
House Made Duck Confit$32.00
Lexpress Burger$18.00
brioche bun, onions, lettuce, tomato, side of house-cut French fries
Mashed Potatoes$8.00
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

249 Park Ave S

New York NY

Sunday9:30 am - 6:00 am
Monday9:30 am - 6:00 am
Tuesday9:30 am - 6:00 am
Wednesday9:30 am - 6:00 am
Thursday9:30 am - 6:00 am
Friday9:30 am - 6:00 am
Saturday9:30 am - 6:00 am
