L'Express
"One of the “classiest 24-hour operations” around, this Gramercy Park “go-to for brunch and late nights” has “that real Paris bistro feel”, from the “bustling” atmosphere to “satisfying” French classics
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
249 Park Ave S • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
249 Park Ave S
New York NY
|Sunday
|9:30 am - 6:00 am
|Monday
|9:30 am - 6:00 am
|Tuesday
|9:30 am - 6:00 am
|Wednesday
|9:30 am - 6:00 am
|Thursday
|9:30 am - 6:00 am
|Friday
|9:30 am - 6:00 am
|Saturday
|9:30 am - 6:00 am
Nearby restaurants
1011-towa
Come in and enjoy!
Cha Cha Matcha
Come in and enjoy!
Beecher's Handmade Cheese
If our online ordering is unavailable we apologize for the inconvenience. We look forward to serving you in store.
Union Square Cafe
Come in and enjoy!