L&L Hawaiian Barbecue

15-2714 Pahoa Village Road Suite C3

Pahoa, HI 96778

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Kalua Fries$7.95
Loco Moco* Plate$13.95
Served with Rice, Mac Salad, Gravy and 2 Eggs any Style.
Seafood Mix$15.95
Fried Fish, Fried Shrimp, and your choice of BBQ Beef, BBQ Short Rib or BBQ Chicken. Served with 2 Scoops Rice and 1 Scoop Mac Salad.
Side Macaroni Salad$1.50
Side French Fries$4.25
Kalua Pork w/Cabbage Plate$12.95
Served with Rice and Mac Salad.
Chicken Katsu Plate$12.95
Served with Rice and Mac Salad.
Double Cheeseburger*$10.50
Chicken Katsu Curry Plate$12.95
Served with Rice and Mac Salad.
Cheeseburger*$8.95
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout

Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm

Coco Cantina

No reviews yet

Coco Cantina is a fun and bright casual sit-down restaurant and bar with fresh, authentic Mexican food. Come on in and enjoy!

Luquins Cantina

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Kaleo's Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

On the way to Pohoiki Beach and Fissure 8, Kaleo’s Bar and Grill is the place to go for Hawaii’s favorite foods. Fresh fish, steaks, local grass fed burgers, and the famous Lilikoi Cheesecake. With live entertainment, great food, and service with aloha!

Kaleo's Bar and Grill 2

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

