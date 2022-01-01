L&M Parkside
Stop by our New American kitchen for dinner, brunch, and lunch and enjoy unique global influence woven into our food and beverage programs. Our rustic casual dinning room hopes to make our abode feel like an extension of yours. We look forward to taking care of you soon.
2201 w Montrose ave
Location
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
